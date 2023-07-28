ITC Hotelsdemerger to unlock value

Jul 28, 2023

Zoya Springwala

ITC to incoporate new entity, ITC Hotels Seperate it from FMCG, cigarettes biz Focus ITC Hotels on hospitality

About

ITC: 40% ITC Shareholders: 60%

Shareholding in ITC Hotels

- Expected to have Rs 60 billion in assets - Debt free - Can raise funds independantly 

ITC Hotels

Rating: BuyTarget Price: Rs 525

Emkay

Rating: Buy Target Price: Rs 560

Nuvama

Rating: Accumulate Target Price: Rs 478

Prabhudas Lilladher

