ITC Hotels
demerger to unlock value
Jul 28, 2023
Zoya Springwala
ITC to incoporate new entity, ITC Hotels Seperate it from FMCG, cigarettes biz Focus ITC Hotels on hospitality
About
ITC: 40%
ITC Shareholders: 60%
Shareholding in ITC Hotels
- Expected to have Rs 60 billion in assets
- Debt free
- Can raise funds independantly
ITC Hotels
Rating: Buy
Target Price:
Rs 525
Emkay
Rating: Buy
Target Price:
Rs 560
Nuvama
Rating: Accumulate
Target Price:
Rs 478
Prabhudas Lilladher
