Apr 27, 2023
Zoya Springwala
Radhakishan
Damani
About Radhakishan
Damani
- Known as ‘Mr White and White’
- Owner of D-Mart
- Started trading at 32 years of age
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
About
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
- Was known as “The Big Bull” - Started investing with Rs 5,000 - Net worth in 2021 was Rs 41,000 crore
Raamdeo Agrawal
About Raamdeo Agrawal
- Co-founder of Motilal Oswal Group - Favourite book: ‘The Intelligent Investor' - Adheres to long-term investment concepts
Ramesh Damani
About Ramesh Damani
- Started investing when Sensex was 600 points - Earned MBA from California State University - Invested Rs 10 lakh in Infosys in 1993
Vijay Kedia
About
Vijay Kedia
- Born into a brokerage family - Joined his family’s firm at 19 - Popular Holdings: Mahindra Holidays, Repro India, Elecon Engineering
