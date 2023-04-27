India’s most successful traders

Apr 27, 2023

Zoya Springwala

Radhakishan Damani

About Radhakishan Damani

- Known as ‘Mr White and White’ - Owner of D-Mart - Started trading at 32 years of age

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

About Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

- Was known as “The Big Bull” - Started investing with Rs 5,000 - Net worth in 2021 was Rs 41,000 crore

Raamdeo Agrawal

About Raamdeo Agrawal

- Co-founder of Motilal Oswal Group - Favourite book: ‘The Intelligent Investor' - Adheres to long-term investment concepts

Ramesh Damani 

About Ramesh Damani 

- Started investing when Sensex was 600 points - Earned MBA from California State University - Invested Rs 10 lakh in Infosys in 1993

Vijay Kedia

About Vijay Kedia 

- Born into a brokerage family - Joined his family’s firm at 19 - Popular Holdings: Mahindra Holidays, Repro India, Elecon Engineering

Swipe up to know more!