IPO landscape so far this year
May 01, 2023
Zoya Springwala
India has taken the lead globally in the number of IPOs in Q1 2023.
The Indian IPO market grew 33% in the total number of IPOs in Q1CY23 on-year.
There has been a decline of 89% in the proceeds raised through the main market IPOs YoY.
The SME segment has raised $82 million via 38 IPOs in Q1CY23.
The SME IPO proceeds increased of 123% on-year.
Largest mainboard IPO in Q1CY23 was Divgi TorqTransfer Systems, which raised $50 million.
