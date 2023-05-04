Rekha, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's stake in Titan fell sharply since 2016 but rose again in the last FY
May 04, 2023
Yash Sadhak Shrivastava
‘Big Bull’ Rakesh Jhunjhunwala made a wise investment in Tata Group’s Titan in FY 2003, buying shares for just Rs 40 each
Rekha and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala owned as much as 8.75% of Titan shares by March 2016, but their stake fell to 5.05% by the end of 2021-2022
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s equity portfolio was transferred to his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala after his demise
Titan shares rose nearly 1% today after the company reported a 50% jump in its standalone net profit at Rs 734 crore
Titan shares have risen 6% in the past one month and over 17% in the last one year
Brokerage call: Should you buy, sell or hold Titan stock?
Motilal Oswal: Buy;
Target Price: Rs 3080
HDFC Securities: Reduce;
Target Price: Rs 2400
Nuvama: Buy;
Target Price: Rs 3218
Swipe up to read more...
Learn more