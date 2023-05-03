IMpact of go air's insolvency filing on the markets
May 03, 2023
Zoya Springwala
Airline Go First filed for voluntary insolvency on Tuesday.
Here's a look at how other shares reacted to the news.
Spicejet
Association: Competitor
Share price:
+5.5%
Indigo
Association: Competitor
Share price:
+8.2%
Central Bank of India
Association: Lender
Share price:
-7.2%
Bank of Baroda
Association: Lender
Share price:
-4.1%
Axis Bank
Association: Lender
Share price:
-1.1%
IDBI Bank
Association: Lender
Share price:
-3%
