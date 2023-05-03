IMpact of go air's insolvency filing on the markets

May 03, 2023

Zoya Springwala

Airline Go First filed for voluntary insolvency on Tuesday.  Here's a look at how other shares reacted to the news. 

Spicejet Association: Competitor Share price: +5.5%

IndigoAssociation: Competitor Share price: +8.2%

Central Bank of IndiaAssociation: LenderShare price: -7.2%

Bank of BarodaAssociation: LenderShare price: -4.1%

Axis BankAssociation: LenderShare price: -1.1%

IDBI BankAssociation: LenderShare price: -3%

