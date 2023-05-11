Dr Reddy’s Laboratories shares tanked 6.6% to Rs 4,545 today

May 11, 2023

Yash Sadhak Shrivastava

Net profit was less than expected due to weak sales of gRevlimid medicine

Dr Reddy’s stock: Down 4% in the last one month; UP 7% YTD

Nifty Pharma: UP 3.4% in the last one month; UP nearly 1% YTD

Elara Capital: Reduce – Target Price: Rs 4946 (8.8% upside)

Nuvama: Reduce – Target Price: Rs 4200 (7.6% downside)

Motilal Oswal: Neutral – Target Price: Rs 4500 (1% downside)

JM Financial: Buy – Target Price: Rs 5980 (39.57% upside)

