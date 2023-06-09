life insurance equity portfolios in May

Jun 09, 2023

Zoya Springwala

Largest players excluding LIC (Rs 3.1 lk crore AUM) ICICI Pru Life InsuranceSBI Life InsuranceHDFC Life InsuranceTata AIA Life Insurance Kotak Life Insurance 

Key additions to equity portfolios in May: Vedant Fashions, IDFC First Bank, Star Health, ITC, Rainbow Children

Key exits from equity portfolios in May: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Interglobe Aviation, L&T, Axis Bank

Compared to Nifty 100, insurance players are bullish on: - Auto- Capital goods - Chemicals & fertilizers- Consumer goods

Nifty 100 has higher sector allocation in: - IT- Power- Oil & Gas

Reliance IndustriesHDFC BankICICI BankInfosys

Top largecap stocks held:

TrentIndian HotelsFederal BankAU Small Finance Bank Ashok Leyland

Top midcap stocks held:

