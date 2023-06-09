life insurance equity portfolios in May
Jun 09, 2023
Zoya Springwala
Largest players excluding LIC (Rs 3.1 lk crore AUM)
:
ICICI Pru Life Insurance
SBI Life Insurance
HDFC Life Insurance
Tata AIA Life Insurance
Kotak Life Insurance
Key additions to equity portfolios in May:
Vedant Fashions, IDFC First Bank, Star Health, ITC, Rainbow Children
Key exits from equity portfolios in May:
Kotak Mahindra Bank, Interglobe Aviation, L&T, Axis Bank
Compared to Nifty 100, insurance players are bullish on:
- Auto
- Capital goods
- Chemicals & fertilizers
- Consumer goods
Nifty 100 has higher sector allocation in:
- IT
- Power
- Oil & Gas
Reliance Industries
HDFC Bank
ICICI Bank
Infosys
Top largecap stocks held:
Trent
Indian Hotels
Federal Bank
AU Small Finance Bank
Ashok Leyland
Top midcap stocks held:
