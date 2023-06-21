BSE Sensex hit a fresh all-time high of  63,588.31 today

Jun 21, 2023

Yash Sadhak Shrivastava

Nifty 50 is just a few points away from its all-time high of 18,887.60

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 have jumped 4% year-to-date

BSE Sensex TodayCMP: 63,512.17Intraday High: 63,588.31Intraday Low: 63,315.62

Top BSE Sensex GainersPower GridHDFC BankHDFCTech MahindraWipro

Top BSE Sensex LosersMahindra & MahindraITCAxis BankMaruti SuzukiTata Steel

NSE Nifty 50 TodayCMP: 18,848.80Intraday High: 18,875.90Intraday Low: 18,794.85

Top NSE Nifty 50 GainersPower GridHDFC LifeHDFC BankHDFCONGC

Top NSE Nifty 50 LosersJSW SteelHindalcoMahindra & MahindraITCAxis Bank

