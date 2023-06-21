BSE Sensex hit a fresh all-time high of 63,588.31 today
Jun 21, 2023
Yash Sadhak Shrivastava
Nifty 50 is just a few points away from its all-time high of 18,887.60
BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 have jumped 4% year-to-date
BSE Sensex Today
CMP: 63,512.17
Intraday High:
63,588.31
Intraday Low:
63,315.62
Top BSE Sensex Gainers
Power Grid
HDFC Bank
HDFC
Tech Mahindra
Wipro
Top BSE Sensex Losers
Mahindra & Mahindra
ITC
Axis Bank
Maruti Suzuki
Tata Steel
NSE Nifty 50 Today
CMP: 18,848.80
Intraday High:
18,875.90
Intraday Low:
18,794.85
Top NSE Nifty 50 Gainers
Power Grid
HDFC Life
HDFC Bank
HDFC
ONGC
Top NSE Nifty 50 Losers
JSW Steel
Hindalco
Mahindra & Mahindra
ITC
Axis Bank
