Largestbanking failures in the world

Mar 13, 2023

Zoya Springwala

Silicon Valley Bank failure has caused global panic.A look at the largest bank failures in the world

Number 1: Washington Mutual Year: 2008 Assets at time of failure: $307 billion

Number 2: Silicon Valley BankYear: 2023Assets at time of failure: $209 billion

Number 3: Signature BankYear: 2023Assets at time of failure: $118 billion

Number 4: Continental IllinoisYear: 1984Assets at time of failure: $40 billion

Number 5: First Republic BankYear: 1988Assets at time of failure: $32.5 billion

