Largest
banking failures in the world
Mar 13, 2023
Zoya Springwala
Silicon Valley Bank failure has caused global panic.
A look at the largest bank failures in the world
Number 1: Washington Mutual
Year: 2008
Assets at time of failure: $307 billion
Number 2: Silicon Valley Bank
Year: 2023
Assets at time of failure: $209 billion
Number 3: Signature Bank
Year: 2023
Assets at time of failure: $118 billion
Number 4: Continental Illinois
Year: 1984
Assets at time of failure: $40 billion
Number 5: First Republic Bank
Year: 1988
Assets at time of failure: $32.5 billion
Swipe
up to read more
Click now!