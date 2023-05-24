Bank Nifty rangebound, directionless: Here’s what will help banking index breakout

May 24, 2023

Yash Sadhak Shrivastava

Bank Nifty to remain directionless until 43446-44095 levels are taken out - Om Mehra, Choice Broking

When will Bank Nifty break the current directionless range?

Bank Nifty could experience a breakout if impending US debt ceiling negotiations are resolved - Sonam Srivastava, Wright Research

Bank Nifty Outlook

Bank Nifty expected to rally towards 44500-45000 if it breaches the crucial zone of 44152-44200 - Shrikant Chouhan, Kotak Securities

Once 44100 is taken out, call writers (option sellers) may start to panic, anticipating further upward movement - Kunal Shah, LKP Securities.

Bank Nifty key support at 43440 while resistance at 44151 - Kushal Gandhi, Stoxbox

