Adani Group stocks jumped today with the combined market capitalisation rising above Rs 10 lakh crore.

May 22, 2023

Yash Sadhak Shrivastava

Here’s a look at how much Adani Group stocks have recovered from the lows they hit post the publication of the Hindenburg report.

Adani Enterprises Post Hindenburg Low: Rs 1017.10Today’s Closing Price: Rs 2325.55Recovery From Low: 128%

Adani Green Energy Post Hindenburg Low: Rs 439.35Today’s Closing Price: Rs 942.40Recovery From Low: 114%

Adani Power Post Hindenburg Low: Rs 132.55Today’s Closing Price: Rs 248Recovery From Low: 89%

Adani Ports Post Hindenburg Low: Rs 394.95Today’s Closing Price: Rs 729.65Recovery From Low: 85%

Adani Wilmar Post Hindenburg Low: Rs 327Today’s Closing Price: Rs 444.4Recovery From Low: 35.7%

Adani Trasnmission Post Hindenburg Low: Rs 630Today’s Closing Price: Rs 825.35Recovery From Low: 31%

Adani Total Gas Post Hindenburg Low: Rs 633.35Today’s Closing Price: Rs 721.35Recovery From Low: 14%

