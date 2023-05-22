Adani Group stocks jumped today with the combined market capitalisation rising above Rs 10 lakh crore.
May 22, 2023
Yash Sadhak Shrivastava
Here’s a look at how much Adani Group stocks have recovered from the lows they hit post the publication of the Hindenburg report.
Adani Enterprises Post Hindenburg Low: Rs 1017.10
Today’s Closing Price: Rs 2325.55
Recovery From Low: 128%
Adani Green Energy Post Hindenburg Low: Rs 439.35
Today’s Closing Price: Rs 942.40
Recovery From Low: 114%
Adani Power Post Hindenburg Low: Rs 132.55
Today’s Closing Price: Rs 248
Recovery From Low: 89%
Adani Ports Post Hindenburg Low: Rs 394.95
Today’s Closing Price: Rs 729.65
Recovery From Low: 85%
Adani Wilmar Post Hindenburg Low: Rs 327
Today’s Closing Price: Rs 444.4
Recovery From Low: 35.7%
Adani Trasnmission Post Hindenburg Low: Rs 630
Today’s Closing Price: Rs 825.35
Recovery From Low: 31%
Adani Total Gas Post Hindenburg Low: Rs 633.35
Today’s Closing Price: Rs 721.35
Recovery From Low: 14%
