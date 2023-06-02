morgan stanley
10 transformations of last decade put India’s economy on a rocket
India targets $8 trillion economy
Jun 02, 2023
Zoya Springwala
Supply-side Policy Reforms
Since 2019, the pace of policy reform measures has increased meaningfully, which improves the productivity dynamic of the economy.
Formalization of the Economy
Introduction of GST, labour-related reforms and digitization have all impacted the economy.
Real Estate (Regulation & Development) Act
The act targets to encourage higher investments in the real estate sector by encouraging efficiency and accountability.
Social Transfers: DBT
DBT has ensured that intended beneficiaries receive government programs and that distribution of benefits in is ensured.
Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code
The IBC has played a fundamental role in improving the debt profile
of the financial sector considerably.
Flexible Inflation Targeting
The RBI is expected to work to maintain retail inflation at 4%, with a +/-2pp band.
Focus on FDI
In the past 22 years, India has received gross FDI worth $831.8 billion, with 44.7% received in the past five years.
India's 401(k) Moment
The government allowed retirement funds to invest in equities for the first time in 2015.
Government Support for Corporate Profits
The government made a move to hike profit share in GDP with a reduction in the corporate tax rate in September 2019.
