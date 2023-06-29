Top 7 unexplored Summer destinations

Jun 29, 2023

Malvika Choudhary

Ziro Valley, Arunachal Pradesh

Ziro Music Festival

Traditional tribal villages

Awe-inspiring panorama

Welcome to Ziro, a hidden gem located just 167 km away from Itanagar, waiting to enchant you with its mystical charm.

Source: Wikipedia

Hampi, Karnataka, India

Vijayanagara Empire

Majestic temples

Adventures

The final capital of the last great Hindu Kingdom of Vijayanagar was the austere, opulent Hampi site. Dravidian temples situated there and palaces attracts the gaze of visitors.

Source: Karnataka Tourism

Gokarna, Karnataka, India

Beaches

Adventures

Culinary delicacies

Step into the hidden paradise of Gokarna, a laid-back town in the mesmerizing Uttar Kannada district of Karnataka.

Source: Karnataka Tourism

Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, India

Tawang valley

Vibrant Tibetan culture

Adventures

A breathtaking landscape spreading across 2,085 sq. km., nestled between the mighty Tibet to the North, captivating Bhutan to the South-West, and the majestic Sela ranges guarding the East Kameng district.

Source: Wikipedia

Faroe Islands, Denmark

Best view

Coastline

Adventures

It’s like being transported into a real-life patchwork quilt of emerald pastures, where fluffy sheep roam freely and cottages pop with vibrant hues.

Source:Visitfaroeislands.com

Zakynthos, Greece

Lush greenery

Mediterranean climate

Adventures

A paradise filled with lush greenery, fertile valleys, and a delightful Mediterranean climate with a land area of 406 square kilometers and a coastline stretching 123 kilometers

Source: Visitgreece.com

Galle, Sri Lanka

Galle Fort

Rich history

Adventures

Lose yourself in the colonial charm of the UNESCO-listed Galle Fort, stroll through cobblestone streets, and savor the delectable flavors of authentic Sri Lankan cuisine.

Source: Wikipedia

