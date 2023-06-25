World’s top 10 least-friendly cities

Source: Reuters
Jun 25, 2023
The capital city of Ghana has earned the dubious distinction of being labeled the most inhospitable city in the world, receiving a friendliness score of 3.2 out of 10
SOURCE: REUTERS
Marrakech’s friendliness score plummets to 3.69 out of 10. The city’s English proficiency score languishes at a mere 1.16
SOURCE: REUTERS
Mumbai’s distressing happiness score of 3.78 reflects a deeply unsettling state and received a friendliness score of 3.91 out 10
SOURCE: REUTERS
The city fails to radiate the warmth one would expect from such a diverse and cosmopolitan hub. The city received a score of 3.93 out of 10.
SOURCE: REUTERS
The city has earned a score of 4.36 and has got zero percent of staff being considered friendly.
SOURCE: REUTERS
Delhi’s friendliness ratings were 3.27, with only 17 percent of individuals perceiving the city as friendly. The capital’s happiness score stands low at 4.01.
SOURCE: REUTERS
Only 13 percent of individuals think Doha, the capital of Qatar, as being amicable..
SOURCE: REUTERS
Athens surprisingly ranks as the eighth least-friendly city on the list, with a distressingly low happiness score of 5.35
SOURCE: REUTERS
Medellin is ranked as the ninth least-friendly city globally with a percentage of only 2.56 for friendly staff and a low English proficiency score of 1.93.
SOURCE: REUTERS
Lyon, France, stands out as the final city on the list, receiving only 10 percent of positive reviews regarding its friendliness
SOURCE: REUTERS