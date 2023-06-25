World’s top 10 least-friendly cities

Source: Reuters

Jun 25, 2023

Malvika Choudhary

1. Accra, Ghana

The capital city of Ghana has earned the dubious distinction of being labeled the most inhospitable city in the world, receiving a friendliness score of 3.2 out of 10

2. Marrakech, Morocco

Marrakech’s friendliness score plummets to 3.69 out of 10. The city’s English proficiency score languishes at a mere 1.16

3. Mumbai, India

Mumbai’s distressing happiness score of 3.78 reflects a deeply unsettling state and received a friendliness score of 3.91 out 10

4. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

The city fails to radiate the warmth one would expect from such a diverse and cosmopolitan hub. The city received a score of 3.93 out of 10.

5. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

The city has earned a score of 4.36 and has got zero percent of staff being considered friendly.

6. New Delhi, India

Delhi’s friendliness ratings were 3.27, with only 17 percent of individuals perceiving the city as friendly. The capital’s happiness score stands low  at 4.01.

7. Doha, Qatar

Only 13 percent of individuals think Doha, the capital of Qatar, as being amicable..

8. Athens, Greece

Athens surprisingly ranks as the eighth least-friendly city on the list, with a distressingly low happiness score of 5.35

9. Medellin, Colombia

Medellin is ranked as the ninth least-friendly city globally with a percentage of only 2.56 for friendly staff and a low English proficiency score of 1.93.

10. Lyon, France

Lyon, France, stands out as the final city on the list, receiving only 10 percent of positive reviews regarding its friendliness

