Women who are taking over their father's business

Source: Bloomberg

Aug 16, 2023

Malvika Choudhary

Isha Ambani contributions in the leadership of reliance group is vast. She is in the leading team of Reliance Retail, Reliance Jio, Reliance Foundation, and Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

Isha Ambani, daughter of Mukesh ambani

Source: ANI

Roshni Nadar is the chaiperson of HCL technologies, which was founded by her father Shiv Nadar. She is one of the richest women in India

Roshni Nadar, the daughter of Shiv Nadar

Source: ANI

Akshali Shah, is taking forward her father's legacy, who is the founder of Parag milk food Ltd, with a different approach. 

Akshali Shah, daughter of Devendra Shah

Source: Twitter

Nadia Chauhan is known for her trailblazing strategies behind the success of Frooti and Appy Fizz, the products of Parle Agro

Nadia Chauhan. heir of the Chauhan Family

Source: Instagram

Ananya Birla, who has carved a niche for herself, has entered her father's business and taking forward her family's legacy

Ananya Birla, daughter of Kumar Mangalam Birla

Source: Instagram