Women
who are taking over their
father's business
Aug 16, 2023
Malvika Choudhary
Isha Ambani contributions in the leadership of reliance group is vast. She is in the leading team of Reliance Retail, Reliance Jio, Reliance Foundation, and Dhirubhai Ambani International School.
Isha Ambani,
daughter of Mukesh ambani
Roshni Nadar is the chaiperson of HCL technologies, which was founded by her father Shiv Nadar. She is one of the richest women in India
Roshni Nadar,
the daughter of Shiv Nadar
Akshali Shah, is taking forward her father's legacy, who is the founder of Parag milk food Ltd, with a different approach.
Akshali Shah,
daughter of Devendra Shah
Nadia Chauhan is known for her trailblazing strategies behind the success of Frooti and Appy Fizz, the products of Parle Agro
Nadia Chauhan.
heir of the Chauhan Family
Ananya Birla, who has carved a niche for herself, has entered her father's business and taking forward her family's legacy
Ananya Birla,
daughter of Kumar Mangalam Birla
