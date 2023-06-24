Who was
Swami Dayanand
, PM Narendra Modi’s spiritual Guru
Jun 24, 2023
Shamayita Dey
Born in an affluent and religious Brahmin family, Swami Dayanand
belongs to Hoshiarpur (Punjab).
Source: Twitter
He
decided to leave home
in search of God and the real truth of life
at the age of 19.
Source: PR Handout
He
met Maha Mandaleshwar Swami Vishnudevanand ‘Giri’ Ji Maharaj
at Kailash Ashram, Rishikesh, and that changed his life.
Swami Dayanand worked as a professor at Coimbatore’s Arsh Vidya Gurukulam and the Dayanand Saraswati Ashram in Rishikesh.
Swami Dayanand worked as a
professor at Coimbatore’s Arsh Vidya Gurukulam
and the Dayanand Saraswati Ashram in Rishikesh.
Since his time in the RSS, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is said to have been visiting his spiritual leader Dayanand Giri
Since his time in the RSS, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is said to have been visiting his spiritual leader Dayanand Giri
Source: Twitter
Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma visited Swami Dayanand Ji Maharaj’s samadhi in Rishikesh
Virat Kohli
and his wife Anushka Sharma visited Swami Dayanand Ji Maharaj’s samadhi in Rishikesh
Source: ANI
The spiritual guru
passed away in September 2015
, and has left behind no successor, no material belongings, no Ashram, no moveable or immovable property, etc..
Read more