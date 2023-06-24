Who was Swami Dayanand, PM Narendra Modi’s spiritual Guru

Jun 24, 2023

Shamayita Dey

Born in an affluent and religious Brahmin family, Swami Dayanand belongs to Hoshiarpur (Punjab).

He decided to leave home in search of God and the real truth of life at the age of 19.

He met Maha Mandaleshwar Swami Vishnudevanand ‘Giri’ Ji Maharaj at Kailash Ashram, Rishikesh, and that changed his life.

Swami Dayanand worked as a professor at Coimbatore’s Arsh Vidya Gurukulam and the Dayanand Saraswati Ashram in Rishikesh.

Since his time in the RSS, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is said to have been visiting his spiritual leader Dayanand Giri

Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma visited Swami Dayanand Ji Maharaj’s samadhi in Rishikesh

The spiritual guru passed away in September 2015, and has left behind no successor, no material belongings, no Ashram, no moveable or immovable property, etc..