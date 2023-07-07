Diya Kumari, the Princess of Jaipur who claims Taj mahal

Jul 07, 2023

Malvika Choudhary

Diya Kumari is the princess of Jaipur and a politician who is the granddaughter of the last ruling Maharaja of Jaipur, Man Singh II.

Last year, the princess openly claimed that Taj Mahal was built on her family’s land and Shah Jahan captured it.  

Mother of the current Maharaja of Jaipur, Padmanabn Singh, she remains in the spotlight for her bold comments.

She is also a member of the Bhartiya Janta Party and an M.P 

Kumari was born on 30 January 1971 to Bhawani Singh, a decorated Indian Army officer and hotelier, and Padmini Devi, in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

On a memorable day, August 6, 1997, she publicly exchanged vows with a commoner Narendra Singh Rajawat, a chartered accountant 

In the wake of Bhawani Singh’s demise in 2011, Diya Kumari assumed the mantle of responsibility, guiding the royal family’s affairs in the stead of her adolescent son.

Diya Kumari’s indomitable spirit and dedication to social causes led her to establish the Princess Diya Kumari Foundation (PDKF)

Although it is difficult to estimate the entire wealth of a royal family, sources such as The Times of India suggest that their total value reaches an astonishing $2.8 billion

