Diya Kumari,
the Princess of Jaipur who claims Taj mahal
Source: Diya Kumari foundation
Jul 07, 2023
Malvika Choudhary
Diya Kumari is the princess of Jaipur and a politician who is the granddaughter of
the last ruling Maharaja of Jaipur, Man Singh II
.
Source: Diya Kumari
Last year, the princess openly claimed that
Taj Mahal
was built on her family’s land and Shah Jahan captured it.
Source: Instagram
Mother of the current Maharaja of Jaipur,
Padmanabn Singh
, she remains in the spotlight for her bold comments.
Source: Instagram
She is also a member of the
Bhartiya Janta Party
and an M.P
Source: Instagram
Kumari was born on 30 January 1971 to
Bhawani Singh
, a decorated Indian Army officer and hotelier, and Padmini Devi, in Jaipur, Rajasthan.
Source: Instagram
On a memorable day, August 6, 1997, she publicly exchanged vows with a
commoner Narendra Singh
Rajawat, a chartered accountant
Source: Instagram
In the wake of
Bhawani Singh’s demise in 2011
, Diya Kumari assumed the mantle of responsibility, guiding the royal family’s affairs in the stead of her adolescent son.
Source: Instagram
In the wake of
Bhawani Singh’s demise in 2011
, Diya Kumari assumed the mantle of responsibility, guiding the royal family’s affairs in the stead of her adolescent son.
Source: Instagram
Diya Kumari’s indomitable spirit and dedication to social causes led her to establish the
Princess Diya Kumari Foundation (PDKF)
Source: Instagram
Although it is difficult to estimate the entire wealth of a royal family, sources such as The Times of India suggest that their total value reaches an astonishing
$2.8 billion
Source: Instagram
Learn more