Visit these luxurious Rajbaris near Kolkata for a lavish weekend stay

Jul 24, 2023

Shamayita Dey

BARI KOTHI

It is located around 6 hours from Kolkata and is surrounded by the regal backdrop of Murshidabad and the majestic Bhagirathi River.

Source: Make My Trip

Rajbari Bawali

It is situated in the little town of Bawali, about two hours’ drive from Kolkata, is steeped in history.

Source: Booking.com

Jhargram Palace

It is around four hours’ drive from Kolkata is a wonderful building with ethnic and Italian architecture style, surrounded by a lovely lawn and charming garden.

Source: Hotel official website

Itachuna Rajbari

The Itachuna Rajbari, also known as the Bargi Danga, is a well-preserved Rajbari that is just around two and a half hours from Kolkata.

Source: Trip Advisor

Amadpur Rajbari

The drive from Kolkata to this heritage hotel in the village of Amadpur is roughly two hours.

Source: Whatshot

Cossimbazar Rajbari

By the Ganges, approximately 6 hours from Kolkata, in the ancient city of Murshidabad

Source: Make My Trip