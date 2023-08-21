top 7 Indian-origin American business tycoons and their net worth

Aug 21, 2023
Jay Chaudhry’s journey from humble beginnings to becoming the CEO of Zscaler, a cloud security company, is a testament to the American Dream. With a net worth of $8.3 billion, Chaudhry has risen through the ranks, establishing himself as a cyber security tycoon in the San Francisco Bay Area
Vinod Khosla, a co-founder of Sun Microsystems, stands as the second richest Indian-American billionaire with a net worth of $5.3 billion.
Romesh T. Wadhwani, the founder and CEO of Symphony Technology Group, is a self-made serial entrepreneur with a net worth of $5.1 billion.
Miami-based Rakesh Gangwal, co-founder of IndiGo, showcases the highs and lows of the business world and has a net worth of over $4 billion
Niraj Shah, the CEO of Wayfair, has brought innovation to the e-commerce space with a net worth of $2.8 billion.
Aneel Bhusri, co-founder and CEO of Workday Inc., boasts a net worth of $2.3 billion.
The sole Indian-origin woman in the Forbes billionaire club, Jayshree Ullal, President and CEO of Arista Networks, is an embodiment of resilience and ingenuity.