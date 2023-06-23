Tips to fix your dry, itchy scalp 

Jun 23, 2023
1
Identify the cause behind your dry scalp -- Changing weather, excess use of a product, dandruff ,styling tools, or using a harsh shampoo.
2
Using ingredients like aloe vera gel directly on your scalp or massaging your scalp with coconut or jojoba oil can be useful.
3
Having a well balanced diet and including lean proteins (like chicken, fish, eggs, and nuts) will help you.
4
Drinking, at least, two litres of water per day is essential
5
Using a scalp mask twice a week is a must.
6
Over-washing can lead to reduction of naturally produced oils. Keep a check on the duration of hair washes.
