Tips to fix your dry, itchy scalp 

Jun 23, 2023

Shamayita Dey

1

GO TO THE ROOTS

Identify the cause behind your dry scalp -- Changing weather,  excess use of a product, dandruff ,styling tools, or using a harsh shampoo.

2

USE MOISTURIZING INGREDIENTS

Using  ingredients like  aloe vera gel directly on your scalp or massaging your scalp with coconut or jojoba oil can be useful.

3

A HEALTHY , WELL-BALANCED DIET

Having a well balanced diet and including lean proteins (like chicken, fish, eggs, and nuts) will help you.

4

HYDRATION IS KEY

Drinking, at least, two litres of water per day is essential

5

USE A SCALP MASK

Using a scalp mask twice a week  is a must.

6

 AVOID OVER-WASHNG

Over-washing can lead to reduction of naturally produced oils. Keep a check on the duration of hair washes.

