These are the 9 richest cities in the world

Arrow

Sep 11, 2023

Shamayita Dey

The ranking, which was created by London-based consultancy Henley & Partners, ranked the cities according to the number of millionaires who resided there as of December 31, 2022 (rounded to the nearest ten).

New York City, topped the list with 340,000 number of high net worth individuals. It serves as the financial capital of the world and is home to some of the largest banks, stock exchanges, financial service providers, startups, and more. Several major tech businesses have their global headquarters in New York.

NEW YORK CITY

Tokyo's high position can be due to the fact that it is the financial hub of Asia, just like New York. The city is home to the headquarters of numerous global companies, including Mitsubishi and Toyota.

TOKYO

The third-placed Bay Area is well-known for its technological sector, which is home to the headquarters of significant tech firms including Apple, Google, and Meta. Additionally, the city has a highly trained labour force, a broad industry, and good living standards.

BAY AREA

The fourth-placed London has 258,000 people with high net worth, as per the report, 36 billionaires and 384 centi-millionaires, according to Forbes

LONDON

Singapore is well-known for being a business-friendly city and is a popular choice for millionaires looking to relocate. As per Forbes,  there are currently 240,100 millionaires, 329 centimillionaires, and 27 billionaires living there.

Singapore

The entertainment, media, real estate, retail, and technology industries are all well represented in Los Angeles. 42 billionaires and 480 centi-millionaires reside in the City of Los Angeles, which also includes wealth located in Beverly Hills and Malibu.

LOS ANGELES

Many of Asia's wealthiest people have their headquarters in Hong Kong, making it one of the world's top financial centres. Hong Kong is home to 32 billionaires, 129,500 millionaires, and 290 centi-millionaires. Mount Nicholson Road is the priciest street in Hong Kong.

HONG KONG

43 billionaires reside in Beijing. Comparing this number to other Asian cities that made the list, it is especially high. 43 billionaires as well as 354 cent millionaires reside in the city, as per Forbes

BEIJING

127,200 millionaires, 332 cent-millionaires, and 40 billionaires all reside in Shanghai. Compared to other cities on the list, the city saw the biggest rise in HNWIs, increasing by 72% between 2012 and 2022.

SHANGHAI