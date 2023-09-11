These are the 9 richest cities in the world

Sep 11, 2023
New York City, topped the list with 340,000 number of high net worth individuals. It serves as the financial capital of the world and is home to some of the largest banks, stock exchanges, financial service providers, startups, and more. Several major tech businesses have their global headquarters in New York.
Tokyo's high position can be due to the fact that it is the financial hub of Asia, just like New York. The city is home to the headquarters of numerous global companies, including Mitsubishi and Toyota.
The third-placed Bay Area is well-known for its technological sector, which is home to the headquarters of significant tech firms including Apple, Google, and Meta. Additionally, the city has a highly trained labour force, a broad industry, and good living standards.
The fourth-placed London has 258,000 people with high net worth, as per the report, 36 billionaires and 384 centi-millionaires, according to Forbes