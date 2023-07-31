Jul 31, 2023
Parle-G is not just a biscuit; it’s an enduring connection to our past, a symbol of home, and an everlasting taste of childhood.
Parle-G is the world’s largest selling biscuit. There were so many speculations behind the mystery Parle-G girl, which was even claimed to be the childhood photograph of Sudha Murty.
In 1929, amidst the winds of the Swadeshi movement, Mohanlal Dayal of the Chauhan family established the first Parle factory in Vile Parle, Mumbai.
The founders neglected to give the factory a name since they were too busy running it. As a result, the first Indian-owned confectionery company in the nation eventually acquired the name Parle, the city in which it was founded.
Initially, the ‘G’ in Parle-G represented ‘glucose,’ which later evolved into ‘genius’ according to a brand slogan. Since then, the packaging and taste of Parle-G biscuits have remained unchanged.
Parle-G was the first Indian FMCG brand to surpass Rs 5,000 crore in retail sales, according to a Nielsen study.
Due to the lockdown in COVID-19) pandemic in 2020, individuals began storing readily available and necessary foods, like Parle-G. The business itself provided 3 crore packets to those in need as humanitarian supplies.
