7 INSPIRING AND life changing quotes by Sudha Murty, chairman of Infosys and author

Aug 06, 2023
“Life is an exam where the syllabus is unknown and question papers are not set. Nor are there model answer papers.”
"A fire cannot be extinguished with another fire. It is only water that can make a difference."
"There is a difference between loneliness and solitude. Loneliness is boring, whereas in solitude you can inspect and examine your deeds and your thoughts."
“If you try to please everyone, you will please no one. It is impossible to lead your life for others’ happiness.”
“When climbing the ladder it is very easy to kick those below, but one must not forget that you cannot stay at the top forever. The higher you go, the longer is the fall.”
“We can give our children only two things in life which are essential. Strong roots and powerful wings. Then they may fly anywhere and live independently.”
It doesn't matter how intelligent you are, how well-off you are, or how well-connected you are. Your perseverance, your courage - if you keep that intact, only such people will always be successful."