Street foods that are a must on your next trip to India

Jul 13, 2023

Shamayita Dey

 Crispy balls filled with mashed potatoes, boiled chickpeas, spices, dipped into the tamarind and coriander water and a sweet chutney is a burst of flavours.

Phuchka, Golgappa, or Pani-puri.

A deep fried dish that has an outer covering of maida and stuffed with a spicy mashed potatoes, peas, nuts served with a sweet and sour chutney is a favourite snack.

Samosa

Tikki is a deep fried mashed potato fritter that is topped with spices, tamarind and mint chutneys, curd, chopped onions.

Aloo Tikki Chaat

A deep fried potato fritter- Vada, stuffed between two buns- Pav with spicy green and red ‘chutney‘ on both side and a fried green chilly for that extra kick

Vada Pav

A dough is stuffed with grinded gram flour and grilled on fire and glazed with ghee. Chokha is made of potato, brinjal and tomato and a mix of spices

Litti-Chokha

Hailing from Lucknow and every non-vegetarian's favourite. Made out of meat, mashed and shallow fried ball that melts in your mouth like butter

 Tunday Kebabs

Spicy, hot, and flavorful, Pav Bhaji is a classic Mumbai dish that took over the  country.   Buns called pavs toasted in butter served with a thick, spicy vegetable gravy with a squeeze of lemon

Pav Bhaji

A sweet treat dipped in sugar syrup is an item that can be consumed with any meal and is an Indian favourite.

Jalebi

Quench you thirst and refresh your soul with a glass of Lassi. A drink made of yogurt, is a perfect summer  drink

Lassi

