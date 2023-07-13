Street foods that are a must on your next trip to India

Jul 13, 2023
Crispy balls filled with mashed potatoes, boiled chickpeas, spices, dipped into the tamarind and coriander water and a sweet chutney is a burst of flavours.
A deep fried dish that has an outer covering of maida and stuffed with a spicy mashed potatoes, peas, nuts served with a sweet and sour chutney is a favourite snack.
Tikki is a deep fried mashed potato fritter that is topped with spices, tamarind and mint chutneys, curd, chopped onions.
A deep fried potato fritter- Vada, stuffed between two buns- Pav with spicy green and red ‘chutney‘ on both side and a fried green chilly for that extra kick
A dough is stuffed with grinded gram flour and grilled on fire and glazed with ghee. Chokha is made of potato, brinjal and tomato and a mix of spices
Hailing from Lucknow and every non-vegetarian's favourite. Made out of meat, mashed and shallow fried ball that melts in your mouth like butter
Spicy, hot, and flavorful, Pav Bhaji is a classic Mumbai dish that took over the country. Buns called pavs toasted in butter served with a thick, spicy vegetable gravy with a squeeze of lemon
A sweet treat dipped in sugar syrup is an item that can be consumed with any meal and is an Indian favourite.
Quench you thirst and refresh your soul with a glass of Lassi. A drink made of yogurt, is a perfect summer drink