Sidhu Moose Wala: Here’s how much the Punjabi singer earns after his death through YouTube, royalties, and more
Apr 12, 2023
Yash Sharma
Sidhu Moose Wala’s breakthrough came with his collaboration with Byg Byrd on the gangster rap track ‘So High’ in 2017.
The singer turned politician joined Congress National Party.He ran as a candidate in the Mansa constituency but faced a major defeat, losing to the Aam Aadmi Party’s Dr. Vijay Singla by a significant margin of 63,323 votes.
Sidhu Moosewala’s net worth was approximately Rs 114 crore at the time of his untimely death. This included his luxury cars, properties in Punjab, and income from brand deals and YouTube royalties.
When factoring in ad deals and royalties from platforms such as Spotify and Wink, Moose Wala’s music has earned upwards of Rs 2 crore after his death, as per Zee Media.