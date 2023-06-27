Meet 6 richest women in India, know about their net worth and how they make their crores
Arrow
Jun 27, 2023
Shamayita Dey
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
In 1978, she founded the country’s largest biopharmaceutical firm Biocon.
Net worth: 220 crores USD
Savitri Jindal
Savitri Jindal, the chairperson of The Jindal Group took over the position after the death of her husband, Om Prakash Jindal.
Net Worth: 1,690 crores USD
Smita Crishna-Godrej
Smita Crishna-Godrej has a one-fifth stake in the family’s assets, along with her brothers.
Net Worth: 2.5 billion USD
Mallika Srinivasan
Mallika Srinivasan is the Chairperson and CEO of Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited (TAFE)
Net worth (Amalgamation Group family): 2.89 billion USD
Leena Tewari, the heir of the pharma giant, USV India, was set up by her father Vithal Gandhi in 1961, in tandem with Revlon, is one of the richest women in India.
Net Worth: 3.7 billion USD
Leena Tewari
Anu Aga is the chairperson of the company, Thermax. She is also a social worker and the current chairperson of Teach for India.
Net Worth: 200 crore USD
Anu Aga
Read more