Meet 6 richest women in India, know about their net worth and how they make their crores

Jun 27, 2023

Shamayita Dey

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

In 1978, she founded the country’s largest biopharmaceutical firm Biocon. Net worth: 220 crores USD

Savitri Jindal

Savitri Jindal, the chairperson of The Jindal Group took over the position after the death of her husband, Om Prakash Jindal. Net Worth: 1,690 crores USD

Smita Crishna-Godrej

Smita Crishna-Godrej has a one-fifth stake in the family’s assets, along with her brothers. Net Worth: 2.5 billion USD

Mallika Srinivasan

Mallika Srinivasan is the Chairperson and CEO of Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited (TAFE) Net worth (Amalgamation Group family): 2.89 billion USD

Leena Tewari, the heir of the pharma giant, USV India,  was set up by her father Vithal Gandhi in 1961, in tandem with Revlon, is one of the richest women in India. Net Worth: 3.7 billion USD

Leena Tewari

Anu Aga is the chairperson of the company, Thermax. She is  also a social worker and the current chairperson of Teach for India. Net Worth: 200 crore USD

Anu Aga