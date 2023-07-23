Punit Renjen, the school dropout who worked as the global CEO of Deloitte

Jul 23, 2023

Shamayita Dey

Deloitte’s revenue growth was largely attributed to the leadership of Punit Renjen and he was reappointed as Deloitte Global CEO in 2019 for a second four-year term

As the first person of Asian heritage to run one of the Big Four international professional services firms, he permanently inscribed his name in history.

A Deloitte partner noticed him after reading that he was named one of the top 10 students in a local magazine and in 1989, this helped Punit get a job at Deloitte

According to Deloitte annual reports the firm in FY2022 recorded a revenue of US$59.3 billion, a 19.6% increase in local currency and the workforce increased to approximately 415,000 globally.

Punit and Deloitte established a healthcare plan in Haryana during the COVID-19 outbreak, aiding individuals and outlying villages.

Punit’s professional success did not stop him from being there for the people who needed his help and using his position to contribute for the betterment of the society.