Off the Beaten Path: Explore These Hidden Gems during the Monsoon Season

Green Location Pin

Jul 25, 2023

Shamayita Dey

Agumbe, Karnataka

Embark on treks through the verdant rainforests and discover Barkana Falls, India's tenth tallest waterfall

Dashed Trail

Cherrapunji,Meghalaya

The magnificent Nohkalikai Falls, plunging from a height of 1,100 feet, is a breathtaking sight. Exploring the living root bridges, created by intertwined tree roots, offers a unique experience

Dashed Trail

 Munnar, Kerala

Trekking to the scenic viewpoints of Top Station and Echo Point, and visiting the breathtaking Attukad Waterfalls are among the must-do activities in Munnar during the monsoon.

Dashed Trail

 Ziro Valley, Arunachal Pradesh

Ziro Valley is a haven for nature lovers and adventure seekers, offering stunning views of paddy fields, gorges, and pine forests

Dashed Trail

Coorg, Karnataka

From exploring coffee plantations and gushing waterfalls to indulging in adventure activities like river rafting and trekking, Coorg offers a delightful escape for nature enthusiasts

Dashed Trail

Alleppey Backwaters, Kerala

Glide upon a traditional houseboat, where the raindrops create ripples that mirror the sky.

Dashed Trail