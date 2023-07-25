Off the Beaten Path: Explore These Hidden Gems during the Monsoon Season

Jul 25, 2023
Embark on treks through the verdant rainforests and discover Barkana Falls, India's tenth tallest waterfall
The magnificent Nohkalikai Falls, plunging from a height of 1,100 feet, is a breathtaking sight. Exploring the living root bridges, created by intertwined tree roots, offers a unique experience
Trekking to the scenic viewpoints of Top Station and Echo Point, and visiting the breathtaking Attukad Waterfalls are among the must-do activities in Munnar during the monsoon.
Ziro Valley is a haven for nature lovers and adventure seekers, offering stunning views of paddy fields, gorges, and pine forests
From exploring coffee plantations and gushing waterfalls to indulging in adventure activities like river rafting and trekking, Coorg offers a delightful escape for nature enthusiasts
Glide upon a traditional houseboat, where the raindrops create ripples that mirror the sky.