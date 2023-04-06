Nusli Wadia: A look at the Britannia Industries owner’s net worth, family, and lifestyle
Apr 06, 2023
Yash Sharma
As of 2023, Nusli Wadia’s net worth is estimated to be around $3.9 billion, according to Forbes. Wadia’s wealth comes from his successful businesses and investments in various industries.
Nusli Wadia is married to Maureen Wadia and they have two children, Ness Wadia and Jehangir Wadia. Ness Wadia is also a prominent businessman and the co-owner of the Kings XI Punjab, a franchise of the Indian Premier League.
In 2005, the Wadia Group made a foray into the aviation industry by launching GoAir, which was later rebranded as GoFirst. Besides, Wadia owns several companies, including Bombay Dyeing and Britannia Industries.