Net worth and expensive things owned by King Charles III
May 07, 2023
Eshita Bhargava
King Charles III was crowned at Westminster Abbey. He received the bejeweled St. Edward’s Crown.
The Royal crown is made up of a solid gold frame and is studded with topazes, amethysts, rubies, sapphires, garnet, and tourmalines.
According to ABC News, the coronation ceremony has cost the Royal family approximately $125 million.
He owns the Seychelles Blue Aston Martin DB6 Volante. Recently, King Charles III was spotted driving the car himself to the opening ceremony.
As per Fortune, King Charles III’s net worth is around $440 million by Wealth-X. This was even before he became a monarch.
King Charles III is the oldest British monarch. He instantly became the king following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.
King Charles III owns Sandringham House in England and Balmoral Castle in Scotland.
