Vegetables that must be avoided during monsoon season

Jul 05, 2023

Shamayita Dey

PEAS

Peas can be be infected by insects and mold. Peal them cautiously, wash them to avoid health risks. 

Source: Unsplash

MUSHROOMS

They are usually grown in moist conditions and hence are prone to bacterial growth which can be harmful to digestive system.

Source: Unsplash

Leafy Vegetables

Spinach, cabbage and lettuce absorb a lot of moisture, thus, becoming a breeding ground for bacteria that can lead to d gastronomical diseases

Source: Unsplash

RAW SPROUTS

Sprouts require diligent care to grow else can be contaminated by bacteria like salmonella and E.coli.

Source: Unsplash

EGGPLANT

Eggplants produce alkaloids as a defense against pesticides which can cause allergic reactions

Source: Unsplash

Cruciferous vegetables

Source: Unsplash