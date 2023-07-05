Vegetables that must be avoided during monsoon season
PEAS
Peas can be be infected by insects and mold. Peal them cautiously, wash them to avoid health risks.
MUSHROOMS
They are usually grown in moist conditions and hence are prone to bacterial growth which can be harmful to digestive system.
Leafy Vegetables
Spinach, cabbage and lettuce absorb a lot of moisture, thus, becoming a breeding ground for bacteria that can lead to d gastronomical diseases
RAW SPROUTS
Sprouts require diligent care to grow else can be contaminated by bacteria like salmonella and E.coli.
EGGPLANT
Eggplants produce alkaloids as a defense against pesticides which can cause allergic reactions
Cruciferous vegetables
