Most expensive things owned by Oscar-winning ‘Naatu Naatu’ fame Ram Charan

Mar 16, 2023
Yash Sharma
Ram Charan’s most expensive and exquisite possessions include a Rolls-Royce Phantom worth Rs 9.57 crore.
Ram Charan lives in a massive 25,000 sq feet bungalow in Jubilee Hills, one of the poshest localities in Hyderabad. He invested approximately Rs 30 crore in the acquisition of this luxurious property.
He has been spotted sporting the Patek Philippe watch, worth Rs 80 lakh, from the Nautilus brand. Other luxury watches in his collection include the Hublot King Power Limited Edition, Richard Mille RM029, Rolex Yacht-Master II and more.
With an investment of Rs 127 crore in the firm, which operates around five to eight flights on a daily basis, the actor currently holds the position of the chairman of Trujet Airlines.