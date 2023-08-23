Most affordable cities to buy houses in India in 2023

Aug 23, 2023

Malvika Choudhary

#1

Ahemadabad

The EMI to income ratio for average household stood at 23 percent for H1 2023

#2

Pune

The EMI to income ratio for average household stood at 26 percent for H1 2023

#3

Kolkata

The EMI to income ratio for average household stood at 26 percent for H1 2023

#4

Bengaluru

The EMI to income ratio for average household stood at 28 percent for H1 2023

#6

Delhi NCR

The EMI to income ratio for average household stood at 30 percent for H1 2023

#7

Hyderabad

The EMI to income ratio for average household stood at 31 percent for H1 2023

#8

Mumbai

The EMI to income ratio for average household stood at 55 percent for H1 2023. Mumbai is the most expensive cities in India

