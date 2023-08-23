Source: Pinterest
Aug 23, 2023
#1
The EMI to income ratio for average household stood at 23 percent for H1 2023
Source: Wikipedia
#2
The EMI to income ratio for average household stood at 26 percent for H1 2023
Source: Wikipedia
#3
The EMI to income ratio for average household stood at 26 percent for H1 2023
Source: Reuters
#4
The EMI to income ratio for average household stood at 28 percent for H1 2023
Source: Wikipedia
#6
The EMI to income ratio for average household stood at 30 percent for H1 2023
Source: Unsplash
#7
The EMI to income ratio for average household stood at 31 percent for H1 2023
Source: wikipedia
#8
The EMI to income ratio for average household stood at 55 percent for H1 2023. Mumbai is the most expensive cities in India
Source: PTI