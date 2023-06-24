Meet Yashovardhan Birla, a scion of the Birla family, a 51-year-old fitness icon and entrepreneur

Jun 24, 2023

Shamayita Dey

Yashovardhan Birla, also recognized as Yash Birla, was born in Mumbai, India on September 29th, 1967, to Ashok Birla and Sunanda Birla

After completing his secondary schooling in Mumbai, Yash Birla enrolled HR college in Mumbai, India. Later, obtained a degree in Business Administration from USA.

EDUCATION

At present, he manages and owns Yash Birla Group, which he took over at the age of 23  following the demise of his parents.

Birla has also faced legal troubles in recent years, as he was declared a willful defaulter by the UCO Bank for not repaying loans taken by his now-defunct company, Birla Surya Ltd. in 2019

Birla is a fitness icon and has maintained a decent physique despite his age. He has never tasted alcohol.

As per Birla Healthcare, Yash commands an impressive net worth of $5 million as of later 2022.

