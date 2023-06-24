Meet
Yashovardhan Birla
, a scion of the Birla family, a
51-year-old fitness icon and entrepreneur
Source: Instagram
Jun 24, 2023
Shamayita Dey
Yashovardhan Birla,
also recognized as Yash Birla
, was born in Mumbai, India on September 29th, 1967, to Ashok Birla and Sunanda Birla
Source: Instagram
After completing his secondary schooling in Mumbai,
Yash Birla enrolled HR college in Mumbai,
India. Later, obtained a degree in Business Administration from USA.
EDUCATION
Source: Instagram
At present, he manages and owns Yash Birla Group, which
he took over at the age of 23
following the demise of his parents.
Source: Instagram
Birla has also faced legal troubles in recent years, as he was
declared a willful defaulter by the UCO Bank for not repaying loans taken
by his now-defunct company, Birla Surya Ltd. in 2019
Source: Instagram
Birla is
a fitness icon
and has maintained a decent physique despite his age. He has
never tasted alcohol.
Source: Instagram
As per Birla Healthcare, Yash commands an impressive net worth of
$5 million as of later 2022.
Source: Instagram
