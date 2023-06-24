Meet Yashovardhan Birla, a scion of the Birla family, a 51-year-old fitness icon and entrepreneur

Birla has also faced legal troubles in recent years, as he was declared a willful defaulter by the UCO Bank for not repaying loans taken by his now-defunct company, Birla Surya Ltd. in 2019 Birla has also faced legal troubles in recent years, as he was declared a willful defaulter by the UCO Bank for not repaying loans taken by his now-defunct company, Birla Surya Ltd. in 2019