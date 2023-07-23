Padmanabh Singh
The Maharaja of Jaipur
Jul 23, 2023
Malvika Choudhary
Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh, the scion of the Jaipur royal family, is not only known for his prowess in polo, but also for his
opulent lifestyle and global fashion flair
His great-grandfather was the
last ruling Maharaja
of the princely state in British Raj.
Upon the passing of his grandfather in 2011, Padmanabh was unofficially
crowned as the “Maharaja of Jaipur” at the tender age of 12
.
He is the son of
Princess Diya Kumari
, a distinguished Indian politician, and her husband, Narendra Singh, who is a commoner
His journey as a competitive polo player began in 2015 in England, where he became a member of the esteemed
Guards Polo Club in Windsor.
He led the
Indian National Team in a historic visit to Hurlingham Park in 2017,
marking the first Indian team to compete there in over 70 years.
His love for grandeur is evident in his fashion choices, donning exquisite velvet bandhgalas,
tailored by his sixth-generation tailor
