The man who revived Royal Enfield (India) from the brink
Siddhartha Lal
Source: Instagram
Aug 11, 2023
Malvika Choudhary
Royal Enfield was bought by Siddhartha Lal's father Vikram Lal, which was going to be bankrupt in 1994 is now the largest profitable automobile company in India today.
In 2000, Siddhartha became the CEO of Royal Enfield, facing the daunting task of resurrecting a sinking ship.
Source: Instagram
He craved the mechanics of life. He earned his stripes at Cranfield University and the University of Leeds, immersing himself in the art of mechanical and automotive engineering.
Source: Instagram
He channeled all his energy into resurrecting the brand, shutting down 13 out of 15 family businesses. Fast forward a decade, Eicher Motors is raking in over Rs 8,738 crore in revenues, with Royal Enfield contributing a 80% of these profits.
Siddhartha enjoys riding bikes and travelling to the mountains. In 2010, he was left trapped at Rumtse, a small village 85 kilometres from Leh at an elevation of 13,700 feet, despite being extremely near to reaching Ladakh.
Source: Instagram
According to Forbes, Vikram Lal and family boast a whopping net worth of USD 6.2 billion! As for Siddhartha, his treasure trove measures over Rs 37,000 crore.