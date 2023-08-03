Meet Maye Musk, mother of Elon Musk

Aug 03, 2023

Maye Haldeman was born as a twin and one of five children on April 19, 1948, in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada.

She married Errol Musk, a South African engineer she met in high school, in 1970. Elon Musk, Kimbal Musk, and Tosca Musk are their three children.

She was a finalist in the 1969 Miss South Africa beauty pageant as a young woman. 

Musk and her husband divorced in 1979. The 31-year-old single mother built her dietician practice by contacting doctors and waiting for them for hours, hoping they would meet with her and refer her clients

Musk signed a contract with IMG according to Forbes and has been featured on magazines all over the world. She was designated a Covergirl face in November 2017 after appearing in the Simply Ageless campaign.

The fearless Maye was featured in a nude photoshoot on the cover of TIMES Magazine. She appeared on the cover of Elle Canada in 2012 and in commercials for Target and Virgin America.

Se is not just the mother of Elon Musk but has carved a niche for herself even before her son took over the world as a tech genius. According to CA Knowledge, the 75-year-old wonder woman has a net worth of $45 million.

