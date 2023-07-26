Meet Mansa Musa, the African emperor & world’s richest man ever
Jul 26, 2023
Shamayita Dey
Mansa Musa, the African emperor of 14th century, who is believed to be the richest man ever to live on earth.
Mansa Musa, who was born in 1280 AD, ruled the large Mali kingdom in West Africa for a while. In 1312 AD, Mansa Musa was crowned king
His fortune was almost $400 billion USD, adjusted for inflation which is still double than that of Musk and Bezos.
Mansa Musa’s abundant natural resources were they key areas that contributed to his wealth, gold mined to the south and salt from northern regions
Mansa Musa reportedly travelled to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, with 100 camels, enormous sums of gold, 12,000 servants, and 60,000 slaves
He might have carried on his hajj as much as 18 tonnes of gold, which is worth more over US$957 million in 2022.
Read more