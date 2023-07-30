Meet Gauri Khan, a businesswoman, an interior designer, a producer with Red Chillies Entertainment

Jul 30, 2023
Gauri Khan was a Delhite and completed her Bachelors in history from LSR and later enrolled herself in a fashion designing course in NIFT.
In 2002, she started Red Chillies Entertainment a production house, that she co-owns with her husband. As a producer Gauri debuted in Main Hoon Na
She has produced more than 20 films under her name and has also acted in films and web-series
Gauri ventured into the world of interior designing and unveiled her first store, ‘Gauri Khan Designs’ in Juhu, Mumbai
This opulent designer studio is one of its kind and is valued at Rs 150 crores.
She designed the bar lounge for Antilia, the property of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani.
Mannat designed by her has over the years turned into a tourist destination, the six storeyed building is reportedly worth Rs 200 crores or more.
She also launched her own restaurant in Mumbai, called Arth. This restaurant is an amalgamation of glamour and sophistication curated by Gauri
A luxurious property in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai spread over 7,000 square feet, reportedly costs around Rs 24 crores. A holiday home in Alibaug worth Rs 15 crores and a palatial mansion in Los Angeles and another lavish home in London.
Gauri and Shah Rukh have a massive collection of swanky sport wheels. Gauri too is a car is a proud owner of Bentley Continental GT that has a whopping price tag of Rs 2.25 crores.