Meet
Tina Ambani,
the sister-in-law Mukesh Ambani
Jul 31, 2023
Malvika Choudhary
Tina Ambani is the wife of the billionaire and the sister-in-law of the Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, whose journey started from the silver screen
She was even crowned Femina Teen Princess India in 1975 and represented the nation on an international stage at the Miss Teenage Intercontinental contest
Her debut film, “Des Pardes,” opposite the legendary Dev Anand, marked the beginning of her illustrious career.
During her prime, Tina was paired opposite some of the biggest stars of her time, including Rajesh Khanna and Rishi Kapoor,
After her breakup with Rajesh Khanna in 1987, She decided to leave the glitzy world of Bollywood behind and went on a journey to California for further studies.
In 1991, love came knocking again, and this time, Tina Ambani, married Anil Ambani, the younger scion of the iconic Ambani family,
Tina found herself becoming a cherished sister-in-law to Asia’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani
Following her marriage, Tina Ambani actively engaged herself in various roles within the Reliance Group
Tina serves as the chairperson of several organizations, including the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Reliance Hospitals, and Harmony for Silvers Foundation.
Tina is the mother of Jai Anmol and Jai Anshul
