Jul 11, 2023
Despite failing to crack exams for renowned institutions like IIT, IIM, and UPSC, Anubhav Dubey, went on to create Chai Sutta Bar, one of India’s trendiest café chains.
Anubhav decided to embark on a new path. In 2016, he partnered with Anand Nayak, a fellow B.Com graduate, and set out to create a unique business venture.
Despite limited funds, the duo managed to arrange Rs 3 lakhs to start their tea business. The first Chai Sutta Bar outlet opened its doors opposite a girls’ hostel in Indore
Devoid of money for marketing, they picked up a worthless piece of wood and wrote the name “Chai Sutta Bar” by hand, the name and the theme that, as we know, resonated with youth quite well
Chai Sutta Bar’s success can be attributed to its innovative concept of serving ‘Taste The Kulhad Chai’ in a bar-like environment, where smoking is strictly prohibited, .
From its humble beginnings, the brand has rapidly expanded its footprint, opening 165 outlets across 195+ cities in India, Dubai, and Oman.
Chai Sutta Bar has also created opportunities for 250 potter families who produce kulhads for their outlets, ensuring sustainable business practices that benefit local communities
