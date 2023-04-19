Meet Ananya Birla, the eldest daughter of Kumar Mangalam Birla, who is carving out a niche for herself; Know about her net worth, businesses, and more
Apr 19, 2023
Yash Sharma
Ananya Birla attended American School of Bombay in Mumbai for her primary education. She then pursued a degree in economics and management from the University of Oxford in the UK.
Ananya Birla is the founder and CEO of Svatantra Microfinance, a company that provides financial services to low-income households and women entrepreneurs in rural India. She is also the founder of CuroCarte.
Ananya Birla’s net worth is estimated to be around $13 billion, as per multiple outlets.
Ananya Birla’s salary is not publicly disclosed. As the founder and CEO of two successful companies, she likely earns a significant income from her business ventures.
As both an entrepreneur and a singer, she has started to make a name for herself separate from her father, who is the 9th richest person in India.
Ananya Birla is also a successful musician and has released several popular singles, including ‘Livin’ the Life’ and ‘Hold On.’ She has won several awards for her music.