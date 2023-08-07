Meet Akshata Murty, the first lady of UK and the daughter of Sudha Murty
Aug 07, 2023
Malvika Choudhary
Akshata Murty just took first place on Tatler magazine’s distinguished list of 2023’s best-dressed people, a title previously held by none other than Queen Elizabeth herself II, the Princess of Wales, and others.
Akshata Murty, the First Lady of the UK, and the wife of the Indian-origin Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak isn’t a common person but comes from the impressive dynasty of the Murtys, pioneers of IT sector in India
She is the daughter of the first female engineer to work in TELCO, a celebrated author and the chairperson of Infosys Foundation, Sudha Murty and the co-founder of Narayan Murty,
With an impressive wealth that she has inherited, making her richer that the late Queen Elizabeth II herself
In 2004, destiny brought Akshata and Rishi Sunak together at Stanford University and they fell in love
Akshata co-founded the London branch of her father’s Indian firm and became a venture capitalist. Akshata also made her mark as a fashion entrepreneur. In 2007, she founded her own fashion brand, Akshata Designs,
The couple are known to own multiple properties, including a £7 million house in Kensington, where they reside when not at 11 Downing Street. Their other residence includes a country house in Yorkshire, located in Rishi’s constituency, known as Kirby Sigston Manor.
Akshata Murty and her husband Rishi Sunak are a financial powerhouse, and their combined net worth of a staggering £730 million (approximately US$830 million) puts them at the 222nd spot on the Sunday Times Rich List for 2022