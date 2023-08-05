Meet Aditya Chopra: The leading man of Yash Raj Films, who shaped modern day Hindi cinema; know about him, his net worth, family, and lifestyle

Aug 05, 2023
While the late filmmaker Yash Chopra created Yash Raj Films in 1970, it is Aditya Chopra who has taken the company to new heights and made it the largest banner in the country today.
Chopra was born on May 21, 1971, as the older son of the late legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra and Pamela Chopra. From Bombay Scottish School, he completed his official schooling and earned his. He graduated from Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics.
Chopra began his film career as an assistant director at the age of 18, working alongside his father on films such as Chandni (1989), Lamhe (1991), and Darr (1993).
Chopra began his solo career at the age of 23 with the all-time blockbuster romantic comedy-drama Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, for which he was the director and writer.
His next work was Mohabbatein in 2000, which was monumental for a variety of reasons. It was Amitabh Bachchan’s comeback film.
The company won most of the Indian film awards in the year, with Veer-Zaara also winning the National Award.
2023 is till now undoubtedly Adi’s year as the year opened with Pathaan, marking Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen and making it the highest grossing films with $130 million worldwide
Aditya Chopra, a director, producer, screenwriter, and distributor, according to Lifestyle Asia, has an estimated net worth of Rs 6,504 crores approx.