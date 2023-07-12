Masaba Gupta, the designer who is changing the way we look at fashion, cracks a Rs 90 crore deal
Jul 12, 2023
Shamayita Dey
House of Masaba was started in 2009 and is now one of fastest growing fashion houses.
Masaba started her own brand
“LoveChild
” a beauty brand which truly reflects her.
“
Masaba Masaba
” on Netflix where she brought to the screens her personal life, her business and more.
More
Stories
Who is Jitendra Kumar? Panchayat and Kota Factory actor is an IITian: Here’s a look at his journey
The Nawab and Begum of Pataudi family: A look into the luxurious lifestyle of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan
Who is Dipali Goenka, CEO of Rs 9400 crore Indian brand that makes Wimbledon towels; know about her lifestyle and net worth
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) and the designer announced a strategic partnership earlier this year
Masaba’s net worth is thought to be around
Rs
110 crores
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
Follow Us On
Read more