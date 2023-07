Apart from the palatial mansion, the royal is also in charge of the temples trust, which includes 17 temples in Gujarat and Banaras, Uttar Pradesh.

Apart from the palatial mansion, the royal is also in charge of the temples trust, which includes 17 temples in Gujarat and Banaras, Uttar Pradesh.

Apart from the palatial mansion, the royal is also in charge of the temples trust, which includes 17 temples in Gujarat and Banaras, Uttar Pradesh.