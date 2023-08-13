Light beers to go with the weekend ahead
Aug 13, 2023
Shamayita Dey
Six Fields Blanche
A Belgian-style light wheat beer brewed to perfection with 4.5% ABV.
Bira 91 White
Ranking 13 on the International Bitterness Unit scale, Bira 91 White has 4.9% ABV.
Hoegarden
The beer is sweet with the right proportion of sour thanks to ingredients like orange peel, spices, coriander, and other herbs.
Kotsberg Premium Pils
Rice on the other hand makes Kotsberg Premium Pils crisp and refreshing. With 4.5% ABV and no added sugar
Corona
It’s a light, easy-drinking beer, perfect for a timeout with your friends when stuck indoors. The beer has 4.5% ABV.
