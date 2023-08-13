Light beers to go with the weekend ahead

Aug 13, 2023

Shamayita Dey

Six Fields Blanche

A Belgian-style light wheat beer brewed to perfection with 4.5% ABV.

Bira 91 White

Ranking 13 on the International Bitterness Unit scale, Bira 91 White has 4.9% ABV.

Hoegarden

The beer is sweet with the right proportion of sour thanks to ingredients like orange peel, spices, coriander, and other herbs.

Kotsberg Premium Pils

Rice on the other hand makes Kotsberg Premium Pils crisp and refreshing. With 4.5% ABV and no added sugar

Corona

It’s a light, easy-drinking beer, perfect for a timeout with your friends when stuck indoors. The beer has 4.5% ABV.