Lewis Hamilton to Max Verstappen: Here’s how much top F1 drivers will potentially charge for a sponsored Instagram post

Mar 15, 2023

Yash Sharma

The Brit is expected to potentially earn £87,681 (Rs 87 lakh) from a single sponsored Instagram post this season.

Hamilton has the most followers on Instagram amongst the present grid, with the number currently in the north of 31 million.

Charles Leclerc is second on the list with the potential earning of £27,632 (Rs 27 lakh) per post. The 25-year-old Italian currently has 10.2 million followers on Instagram.

Max Verstappen has 9.6 million followers on Instagram at present. The Dutchman is expected to make £26,520 (Rs 26 lakh) per IG post this season.

Carlos Sainz Jr, Leclerc’s Ferrari teammate, is fourth on the list with 6.4 million followers and a projected earning of £17,366 (Rs 17 lakh) per post, ranks fourth on the list.

Belgian-British driver Lando Norris completes our list with a potential per post earning of £16,732 (Rs 16 lakh). The McLaren driver has 6 million followers as of now.