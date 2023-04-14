Kumar Mangalam Birla: The inspiring journey of one of India’s most prominent businessmen
Apr 14, 2023
Yash Sharma
Kumar Mangalam Birla began his journey as the Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group in 1995, at the young age of 28, following the unexpected passing of his father, Aditya Vikram Birla.
He also launched Idea Cellular, which became one of the leading telecom companies in the country.
He also ventured into the retail sector by launching the fashion retail chain, Pantaloons, which became a household name in India.
He established the Aditya Birla Centre for Community Initiatives and Rural Development, which has implemented several programs for the upliftment of rural communities in India.
In 2023, as per Forbes’ list of richest Indians, Birla ranks at ninth position, while he is the 124th richest person in the world, as per his real-time net worth, according to Forbes.
