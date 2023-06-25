Know Gaur Gopal Das, the spiritual Guru of billionaire Yashovardhan Birla

Jun 25, 2023

Shamayita Dey

Gaur Gopal Das is an Indian monk, lifestyle coach, and motivational speaker. He is also a member of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON).

Born in Maharashtra’s Vambori town, he went to Cusrow Wadia Institute of Technology, Pune to pursue a diploma in electrical engineering.

EARLY LIFE

He started his career as an electrical engineer at Hewlett Packard. He left the company in 1996 to become a monk. He joined ISKCON and was given the name “Gaur Gopal Das”

CAREER

He learned ancient philosophy and contemporary psychology and became a life coach

Gaur Gopal Das published Life’s Amazing Secrets in 2018. In 2022, Gaur Gopal wrote a book titled ‘Energize Your Mind: A Monk’s Guide to Mindful Living'.

He is the spiritual Guru of billionaire Yashovardhan Birla, the head of the Yash Birla Group

