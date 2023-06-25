Know
Gaur Gopal Das
, the spiritual Guru of billionaire Yashovardhan Birla
Jun 25, 2023
Shamayita Dey
Gaur Gopal Das
is
an Indian monk
, lifestyle coach, and motivational speaker. He is also
a
member of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON).
Source: Twitter
Born in Maharashtra’s Vambori town
, he went to Cusrow Wadia Institute of Technology, Pune to
pursue a diploma in electrical engineering.
Source: Twitter
EARLY LIFE
He started his car
ee
r as an electrical engineer at
Hewlett Packard
. He left the company in 1996 to become a monk. He joined ISKCON and was given the name “Gaur Gopal Das”
Source: Facebook
CAREER
He learned ancient philosophy and contemporary psychology and
became a life coach
.
Source: Twitter
Gaur Gopal Das published
Life’s Amazing Secrets in 2018
. In 2022, Gaur Gopal wrote a book titled
‘Energize Your Mind: A Monk’s Guide to Mindful Living'.
Source: Twitter
He is the
spiritual Guru of billionaire Yashovardhan Birla
, the head of the Yash Birla Group
Source: Twitter
